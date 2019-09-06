Yacktman Asset Management LP Increased Colgate (CL) Position By $748,000; Proshare Advisors Trimmed By $335,664 Its Valero Energy New (VLO) Position

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased Colgate (CL) stake by 0.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yacktman Asset Management Lp acquired 11,000 shares as Colgate (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Yacktman Asset Management Lp holds 1.27M shares with $86.88M value, up from 1.26 million last quarter. Colgate now has $63.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $74.29. About 3.36 million shares traded or 4.58% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) stake by 3.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 3,996 shares as Valero Energy Corp New (VLO)’s stock declined 5.04%. The Proshare Advisors Llc holds 104,143 shares with $8.83M value, down from 108,139 last quarter. Valero Energy Corp New now has $31.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.69% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76.79. About 4.33 million shares traded or 39.44% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Michael S. Ciskowski to Retire as Financial Chief, Effective May 3; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 17/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 15/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery completes large hydrocracker restart

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 1.80% above currents $74.29 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 15 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8200 target in Monday, July 29 report. On Tuesday, June 11 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target in Monday, July 15 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 29 report. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Friday, July 12 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold”.

More important recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com”, Forbes.com published: “Do JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley Agree On Colgate-Palmolive’s Target Price? – Forbes” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hamilton Point Investment Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.22% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Mufg Americas Corporation holds 50,184 shares. Main Street Research Ltd Liability reported 13,278 shares. Caprock Group Incorporated Inc owns 5,377 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Element Mgmt Lc owns 3,911 shares. Fisher Asset Lc reported 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Calamos Wealth Management Ltd invested in 0.47% or 47,852 shares. Wheatland Advsr holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 6,900 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.24% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 21,133 shares. Leisure Capital Management has 0.36% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 6,336 shares. Manikay Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 600,000 shares or 5.07% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa Incorporated holds 0.38% or 77,769 shares. 11,476 are held by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp. Town & Country Comml Bank & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru owns 9,364 shares.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “NuStar opens valves to more Permian oil, refined products – San Antonio Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy has $110 highest and $9200 lowest target. $100.40’s average target is 30.75% above currents $76.79 stock price. Valero Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Credit Suisse. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $716.92 million for 11.10 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc has 70,000 shares. Smart Portfolios Llc stated it has 708 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. United Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 29,591 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 77,832 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Coastline Trust Com reported 0.56% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 2,800 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.37% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Orleans Capital Management La has invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1.19 million shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Howe Rusling Inc invested in 0.28% or 19,350 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 350 shares. 44,900 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Fisher Asset reported 102,234 shares stake. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 51,081 shares. Laurion Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 64,333 shares in its portfolio.