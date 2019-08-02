Yacktman Asset Management LP Holds Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Montecito Bank & Trust Has Raised Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $310,788

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 11,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 4.72M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $659.78 million, up from 4.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $130.29. About 7.25 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 873 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,706 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, up from 1,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $319.5. About 6.28 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/03/2018 – Narcos producer shows ‘mechanism’ of Brazil corruption in new series; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Earnings: It’s All About International Subscribers — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – SPAIN’S TELEFONICA TEF.MC – TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX INTO ITS TV AND VIDEO PLATFORMS IN LATIN AMERICA; 21/05/2018 – The Obamas say they hope “to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples” with their Netflix production deal; 16/03/2018 – “The sun appears to be finally rising in Asia,” Mahaney wrote to clients. “Japan, which Netflix entered in October 2015, is one of the largest markets the company has ever entered.”; 09/03/2018 – CBS News: Obama, Netflix in talks about providing content: NYT; 12/04/2018 – Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux said last month that Netflix had refused to give its movies theatrical distribution in France and would, therefore, be banned from competition at the 12-day festival; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute; 12/04/2018 – Movies: Spike Lee and Godard Films to Compete at a Cannes With No Netflix; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 12,806 shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $149.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 8,151 shares to 29,868 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.