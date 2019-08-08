Yacktman Asset Management LP Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Raised as Share Value Declined; As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Share Price Rose, Holder R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Has Lowered Holding by $1.03 Million

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 559,742 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 11,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 4.72M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $659.78 million, up from 4.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $131.05. About 1.65 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.03% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 5,000 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 117,771 shares. Tobam reported 2,008 shares. Eulav Asset holds 0.73% or 197,000 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.1% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Tortoise Invest Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 628 shares. Ftb holds 238 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 0.02% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 683,182 shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp holds 0% or 91,532 shares. Primecap Management Ca holds 2.99 million shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 15,600 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp reported 23,342 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,724 shares. Eagle Asset owns 1.10M shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Co reported 5,049 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 651,183 shares to 3.29 million shares, valued at $387.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 76,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.16M shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Management accumulated 35,002 shares. Rodgers Brothers owns 58,519 shares. Sterling Management Llc holds 0.9% or 651,642 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi invested in 2.12% or 116,744 shares. Birmingham Cap Al has invested 3.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stifel Corp owns 2.23 million shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Agf Invs has 0.45% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Eagle Global Advsrs Llc has 0.4% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Victory Cap Management Inc reported 145,339 shares. Coldstream Management holds 0.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 51,286 shares. Brookstone reported 0.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 69,313 are owned by Vantage Prns Ltd Company. Alabama-based 10 has invested 3.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hyman Charles D holds 279,517 shares.

