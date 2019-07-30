Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Upped U.S. Bancorp (USB) Holding By $518,784; Ci Investments Has Boosted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased U.S. Bancorp (USB) stake by 0.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yacktman Asset Management Lp acquired 10,808 shares as U.S. Bancorp (USB)’s stock declined 0.24%. The Yacktman Asset Management Lp holds 4.73M shares with $228.05 million value, up from 4.72M last quarter. U.S. Bancorp now has $90.38B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $57.06. About 4.43M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®

Ci Investments Inc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 17.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ci Investments Inc acquired 883,025 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Ci Investments Inc holds 5.89M shares with $347.99M value, up from 5.00M last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $237.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $57.37. About 9.13 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings

Ci Investments Inc decreased Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) stake by 1.35 million shares to 8.86M valued at $203.76 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) stake by 1.73M shares and now owns 4.24M shares. Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.01% or 525,219 shares. Bernzott Capital Advsrs holds 138,434 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 63,838 shares stake. Mraz Amerine Inc stated it has 5,352 shares. 15,454 were reported by Sol Mgmt. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lau Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,112 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 341,476 shares. Torch Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 1.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wright Invsts Service invested 0.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Goodhaven Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 102,984 shares or 4.94% of all its holdings. Swedbank invested in 2.66M shares or 0.75% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 2.81M shares. Tokio Marine Asset Commerce Limited invested 0.82% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of VZ in report on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Friday, February 22. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $65 target. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 8.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Is Verizon Stock Fairly Valued? – Forbes” published on July 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mixed Signals: How Will A T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Play Out For Investors? – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 1,813 shares to 746,024 valued at $214.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) stake by 1.17 million shares and now owns 9.07M shares. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 7 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rating on Thursday, July 18. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $5500 target. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of USB in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rating on Thursday, July 18. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $5600 target.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 helped by loan, deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bancorp 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity. GODRIDGE LESLIE V also sold $758,956 worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares.