Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $24.98 Million as Valuation Rose; Baytex Energy (BTE) Market Valuation Declined While Water Island Capital Lowered Its Holding

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 331,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% . The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 469,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Baytex Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $849.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.52. About 1.69M shares traded. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has declined 52.94% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – SEES 2018 EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $325 MLN TO $375 MLN; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHR $0.27; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO $0.45 PER BASIC SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.27; 09/03/2018 – Baytex Energy Files 2017 Year-End Disclosure Documents; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX 4Q ADJ FFO/SHR C$0.44; 06/03/2018 – Baytex Energy 4Q Net C$76M; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 06/03/2018 Baytex Reports 2017 Results With 26% Increase in Adjusted Funds Flow, 6% Increase in Reserves and Strong Eagle Ford Performance; 12/04/2018 – Baytex Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By AltaCorp Today

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 204,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 7.49M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $917.47 million, down from 7.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $127.81. About 5.16 million shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 845,771 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $44.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infrareit Inc by 569,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 114,205 were accumulated by Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc. Whalerock Point Ltd Liability Company holds 41,122 shares. Boston Common Asset Limited Co owns 0.47% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 29,368 shares. Professional Advisory Inc accumulated 174,359 shares or 4.29% of the stock. 65,331 were accumulated by Wallington Asset Management Ltd Llc. Moreover, Sather Grp Inc has 1.44% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 58,145 shares. Argent Cap Lc holds 199,399 shares. Wheatland Advsrs accumulated 20,874 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth owns 8,843 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Markston Intl Limited Liability stated it has 1.52% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability Co accumulated 34,912 shares. Choate Invest owns 29,947 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Dsc Advisors Lp reported 2,029 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wealthquest holds 3,274 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.30 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 11,000 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $86.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 12,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,495 shares, and has risen its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).