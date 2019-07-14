Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake; CANNLABS COMMON (CANL) SI Decreased By 93.21%

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased Pepsico Inc. (PEP) stake by 2.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 204,767 shares as Pepsico Inc. (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Yacktman Asset Management Lp holds 7.49 million shares with $917.47M value, down from 7.69M last quarter. Pepsico Inc. now has $186.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48 million shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018

CANNLABS INC COMMON (OTCMKTS:CANL) had a decrease of 93.21% in short interest. CANL’s SI was 1,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 93.21% from 28,000 shares previously. The stock increased 11.41% or $0.0133 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1299. About 2,300 shares traded. CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

CannLabs, Inc. provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.96 million. The Company’s testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers data/analytics and consulting, as well as education services.

Another recent and important CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “CannLabs: Another Brick In The Wall – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2015.

