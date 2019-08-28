Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Trimmed By $80.41 Million Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding; Ameriprise Financial Trimmed By $70.96 Million Its Pool (POOL) Stake

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased Pool Corp (POOL) stake by 37.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 432,710 shares as Pool Corp (POOL)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 710,937 shares with $117.29M value, down from 1.14M last quarter. Pool Corp now has $7.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $197.68. About 133,988 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POOL); 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) stake by 24.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 1.52M shares as Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Yacktman Asset Management Lp holds 4.66 million shares with $251.73M value, down from 6.18M last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. now has $198.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.79. About 20.86M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased On Semiconductor Corporation (Prn) stake by 2.90 million shares to 10.00 million valued at $12.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Oppenheimer S&P Midcap 400 R stake by 7,033 shares and now owns 64,900 shares. Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) was raised too.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $93,598 activity. $93,598 worth of stock was bought by Arvan Peter D on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ww Investors stated it has 529,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fcg Lc accumulated 1,834 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 0% or 42 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 7,367 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 154 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 18,247 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Advsr Mngmt Ltd reported 1,829 shares stake. Diligent Investors Limited Company reported 9,666 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtn Mngmt holds 0.01% or 2,806 shares in its portfolio. 1,260 were accumulated by Advisor Ptnrs Lc. Twin Tree LP reported 0.01% stake. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 14,559 shares. 88,378 were reported by Sei Invs. M&T State Bank owns 3,450 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.66M for 27.92 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased Colgate (NYSE:CL) stake by 11,000 shares to 1.27 million valued at $86.88 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 11,692 shares and now owns 4.72M shares. Berkshire Hath B (BRKB) was raised too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. Shares for $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Ptnrs has invested 0.73% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Citizens Bancshares invested in 163,230 shares or 0.98% of the stock. 2.91M were reported by Aviva Public Limited Company. The Illinois-based Barbara Oil Company has invested 2.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Winfield Assocs holds 0.23% or 8,011 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt Inc holds 9,263 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs holds 31.04M shares. Stephens Ar owns 322,455 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt holds 124,820 shares or 4.51% of its portfolio. Country Club Trust Com Na reported 324,458 shares stake. 449,806 were reported by First Manhattan. Great Lakes Advsr Lc has 150,290 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Llc owns 0.64% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 369,595 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank has 318,170 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.76% or 4.70M shares in its portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 17.08% above currents $46.79 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, June 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Credit Suisse. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $5600 target. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Raymond James. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight” rating.