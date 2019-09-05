Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $518,518; Blb&B Advisors Stake in Apple (AAPL) Raised by $953,694

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 5,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 80,573 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.31M, up from 75,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $958.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $212.06. About 14.47 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Spotify Initiated With Hold At Gabelli; Analyst Worries About Apple Competition, Record Label Leverage — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 19/03/2018 – Apple: Are People Sick of Expensive Phones? — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – Apple Music boss Jimmy Iovine says streaming services need to diversify to stay alive; 15/03/2018 – Fitbit’s Plan to Conquer Apple (and the World) — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple to Unveil New Education Products (Video); 14/03/2018 – France to Take Action v. Google, Apple for Commercial Practices; 14/03/2018 – French finance minister accuses Google and Apple of `abusive practices’; 07/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Apple will have to come to India sooner or later: MeitY officials; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 1,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 746,024 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.09M, down from 747,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $250.94. About 1.36M shares traded or 0.02% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB) by 1,891 shares to 120,726 shares, valued at $24.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 14,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 13.07 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 5,400 shares to 8,067 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 14,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,486 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

