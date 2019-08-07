Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Raised Its U.S. Bancorp (USB) Position; Causeway Capital Management Lifted Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) Position By $358,968

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased U.S. Bancorp (USB) stake by 0.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yacktman Asset Management Lp acquired 10,808 shares as U.S. Bancorp (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Yacktman Asset Management Lp holds 4.73 million shares with $228.05 million value, up from 4.72M last quarter. U.S. Bancorp now has $85.47B valuation. The stock decreased 3.08% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $51.91. About 2.43 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) stake by 2.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Causeway Capital Management Llc acquired 119,656 shares as Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG)’s stock declined 20.92%. The Causeway Capital Management Llc holds 4.28 million shares with $13.74 million value, up from 4.16 million last quarter. Lloyds Banking Group Plc now has $43.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.41. About 3.94 million shares traded. Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has declined 22.36% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.36% the S&P500. Some Historical LYG News: 25/04/2018 – Lloyds Banking Group 1Q Net Income GBP4.3 Bln, Up 4%; 20/03/2018 – Service Lloyds Insurance Co. Parent, Service Insurance Holdings, Inc., Acquires American Healthcare lndemnity Co; 08/03/2018 – Noel Edmonds on deals, no deals and his £60m lawsuit against Lloyds; 04/05/2018 – Lloyds `tried to silence’ whistleblower over HBOS fraud; 04/05/2018 – Lloyds bosses ‘tried to silence’ whistleblower; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Lloyds’ Non-ring-fenced Banks Lbcm And Lbil; 17/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Inquiry into Lloyds’ handling of HBOS fraud slips to late 2019; 15/05/2018 – TSB snubbed Lloyds help in fixing £50m IT debacle; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns LBCM Final Ratings Following Lloyds Banking Group Re-Organisation; 25/04/2018 – LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC LLOY.L CEO SAYS UK ECONOMY CONTINUES TO BE RESILIENT, BENEFITING FROM LOW UNEMPLOYMENT AND CONTINUED GDP GROWTH

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) stake by 10,058 shares to 282,730 valued at $27.18 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) stake by 1.14M shares and now owns 1.52M shares. Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) was reduced too.

More notable recent Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lloyds: Brexit Fears Priced In, Safe Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lloyds Banking goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lloyds Banking proposes div boost, $2B share buyback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 2.54M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.19% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 792,388 shares. Tompkins Fincl reported 0.13% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 134,654 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Magnetar Financial Ltd Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 154,303 shares. Iowa National Bank invested 0.28% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Montag A And Assocs Incorporated holds 36,031 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of The West holds 0.04% or 6,803 shares in its portfolio. Davis Cap Partners Limited holds 4.12% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 1.00 million shares. Quantres Asset Ltd holds 1.23% or 35,100 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.7% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 80,000 shares. Alethea Capital Management Ltd holds 0.64% or 18,774 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 10,806 shares.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 651,183 shares to 3.29 million valued at $387.84M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) stake by 1.23 million shares and now owns 11.02M shares. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral”.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 helped by loan, deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tweedy Browne Buys 2 Stocks, Adds to 3 in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Bancorp 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.