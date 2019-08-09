Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Colgate (CL) Stake; Second Curve Capital Lowered Lyon William Homes (WLH) Position by $2.62 Million; Valuation Rose

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 174,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 527,604 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 702,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $651.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.18. About 56,681 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Rev $373.4M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M; 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.88 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $71.07. About 693,327 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $131.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 457,850 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $11.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

