Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Lowered Position in Unilever N.V. (UN) by $785,726; Valero Energy (VLO) Shareholder Community Financial Services Group Has Increased Stake

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Unilever N.V. (UN) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 13,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 256,575 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.96M, down from 270,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Unilever N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $60.37. About 820,943 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 03/05/2018 – UNILEVER AGM ’18 – ALL RESOLUTIONS APPROVED; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Boards to Finalize Moving HQ From UK to the Netherlands -Sky News; 14/03/2018 – Unilever board meets to choose base for unified company; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Backs FY18 View; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA MD YEO SAYS IN INTERVIEW IN ACCRA; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Wants to Filter China’s Foul Air Before It’s Cleaned Up; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER SAYS HARISH MANWANI TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA 1Q BASIC EPS 0.68 CEDIS; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CHAIRMAN MARIJN DEKKERS SPEAKS AT AGM IN LONDON

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $81.44. About 1.33M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 27/03/2018 – Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 06/03/2018 – Valero Reports ‘Refinery-Wide’ Power Outage at Three Rivers Plant; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Donna M. Titzman to Succeed Ciskowski; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery restarting hydrocracker

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts has 0.17% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 239,204 shares. First Merchants reported 19,486 shares. Axa reported 0.08% stake. Opus Group Ltd invested in 0.09% or 3,795 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Company reported 67,410 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc holds 2.45 million shares. Ipswich Invest Management Comm holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 2,760 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, a New York-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Scout Investments holds 716,560 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 19,382 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 61,549 shares. First Personal Fincl Service holds 0.04% or 1,728 shares. Barometer Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Ameriprise Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 9.42 million shares. Fisher Asset Lc owns 102,234 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB) by 1,891 shares to 120,726 shares, valued at $24.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM).

