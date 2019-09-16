Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Colgate (CL) by $710,000; As Rpm Intl (RPM) Stock Value Rose, Welch & Forbes Upped by $314,699 Its Position

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.13 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.71. About 4.68 million shares traded or 43.63% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 5,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 57,730 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53 million, up from 52,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $69.33. About 541,418 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19 million for 24.90 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15,892 shares to 4.75M shares, valued at $248.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB) by 2,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,541 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $4.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 16,615 shares to 200,635 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 60,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 923,883 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

