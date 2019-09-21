Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Holding by $630,000; Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Shareholder International Value Advisers Has Raised Its Position by $837,027 as Valuation Declined

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 279,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.45 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46M, up from 4.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.97. About 51,306 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 1.85 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.32M, down from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 18.04 million shares traded or 7.48% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Puts Comcast Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade And Says It May Happen Even If Fox Rejects A Bid — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Comcast Announces Nationwide Launch of xFi Pods: A New, Whole-Home Mesh WiFi System; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID MORE ABOUT CONTENT THAN DISTRIBUTION; 09/05/2018 – LATEST: Comcast preparing for mid-June bid for Twenty-First Century Fox assets, which could add $100B in debt to Comcast’s balance sheet; Comcast also willing to offer new deal protections; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Says That Comcast’s Firm Offer For Sky Will Not Impact Ratings; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CEO BRIAN ROBERTS SPEAKS ON A CALL WITH REPORTERS; 17/05/2018 – NBC News PR: TUNE IN TOMORROW: `TODAY’ EXCLUSIVE: MEGHAN MARKLE’S FORMER `SUITS’ CO-STARS JOIN SAVANNAH GUTHRIE &; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY STATEMENT ON COMCAST ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SKY

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 146,952 shares to 2.97 million shares, valued at $176.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 973,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.47M shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB) by 2,815 shares to 123,541 shares, valued at $26.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graftech Internationsl Ltd by 1.45 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.44B for 15.25 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

