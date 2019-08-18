Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Lowered Infosys LTD (INFY) Stake; Transact Technologies (TACT)’s Sentiment Is 1.82

Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.45, from 2.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 20 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 11 cut down and sold stock positions in Transact Technologies Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 2.72 million shares, down from 3.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Transact Technologies Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 15 New Position: 5.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased Infosys Ltd (INFY) stake by 11.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yacktman Asset Management Lp analyzed 1.17M shares as Infosys Ltd (INFY)'s stock rose 5.11%. The Yacktman Asset Management Lp holds 9.07 million shares with $99.11M value, down from 10.24 million last quarter. Infosys Ltd now has $46.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 9.37M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500.

More notable recent TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days – Yahoo Finance" on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Three Things You Should Check Before Buying TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance" published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq" on August 16, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 2,197 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) has risen 6.79% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500.

Zpr Investment Management holds 1.64% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated for 90,865 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 363,700 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.13% invested in the company for 118,100 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.1% in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,710 shares.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $88.74 million. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate food rotation date and nutritional labels, promotional coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, register journals, and other documents, as well as for printed logging and plotting of oil field and drilling data. It has a 16.69 P/E ratio. The firm also provides consumable products, including inkjet cartridges, ribbons, receipt papers, color thermal papers, and other printing supplies, as well as replacement parts; maintenance, repair, and testing services; and refurbished printers.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $208,100 activity.

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $591.60M for 19.77 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.