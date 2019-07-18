Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Lowered By $785,726 Its Unilever N.V. (UN) Stake; Causeway Capital Management Raised By $65.62 Million Its Alaska Air Group (ALK) Position

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) stake by 37.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Causeway Capital Management Llc acquired 1.17M shares as Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Causeway Capital Management Llc holds 4.34 million shares with $243.42 million value, up from 3.17M last quarter. Alaska Air Group Inc now has $7.87B valuation. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 1.16M shares traded or 6.46% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 4.6%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group to webcast presentation at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Alaska Airlines – 04/15/2018 08:05 AM; 03/05/2018 – Facebook Executive Susan Li Brings Innovation, Digital Media, and Finance Experience to Alaska Air Group Board; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – APRIL LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 2.3 POINTS TO 84.3 PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Now Sees 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.81c-8.83c, Down 5.5%; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per Share; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE EXITED LOGI, TMUS, ALK, OXY, KHC IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO INTRODUCE NEW ‘SAVER FARE’ TO COMPETE WITH ULCC

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased Unilever N.V. (UN) stake by 5.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 13,547 shares as Unilever N.V. (UN)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Yacktman Asset Management Lp holds 256,575 shares with $14.96M value, down from 270,122 last quarter. Unilever N.V. now has $158.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.72. About 891,570 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Corporate Structure Simplification; 21/03/2018 – Unilever NV CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 10 Months; 02/05/2018 – Unilever shareholders give tepid support to new pay policy; 15/03/2018 – Unilever move to Rotterdam dents May’s Brexit vow of business as usual; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CEO: EU MIGRATION TO U.K. POST-BREXIT ‘SERIOUS ISSUE’; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q NET INCOME 2.9B NAIRA; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA MD YEO SAYS IN INTERVIEW IN ACCRA; 24/03/2018 – FinancialExpress: Unilever’s Pureit takes up initiatives to ensure safe drinking water; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s Pitkethly: Brexit Wasn’t a Factor in Company Choosing Netherlands

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $50,357 activity. $50,357 worth of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) was sold by BERRY CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 7 analysts covering Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Alaska Air Group had 16 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, March 6. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. Imperial Capital downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Friday, March 8 report. Macquarie Research upgraded Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) on Monday, January 28 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $76 target in Friday, April 12 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 83,138 are held by Bb&T. World Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% stake. Citadel Llc holds 0.02% or 744,395 shares. South Dakota Inv Council owns 0.44% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 369,726 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment Management owns 100 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 10,217 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Shellback Capital Limited Partnership holds 95,000 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Company owns 67,000 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,277 shares. 123,620 are owned by Aviva Pcl. Sterling Mgmt Lc has invested 0.63% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 98,132 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 87,741 shares. Dearborn Ltd Liability Company has 5,095 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) stake by 10,058 shares to 282,730 valued at $27.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 4.81 million shares and now owns 4.08M shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was reduced too.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 11,692 shares to 4.72M valued at $659.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) stake by 14,871 shares and now owns 2.30 million shares. Berkshire Hath B (BRKB) was raised too.

