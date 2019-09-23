Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its State Street (STT) Holding; Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) Shareholder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Decreased Position as Share Price Rose

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 82,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 632,704 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.58 million, down from 715,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $20.71. About 7,369 shares traded. Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has declined 1.33% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCY News: 26/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Central Valley Ambulance Authority Financial 4/26/2018 – 4/26/2018; 26/03/2018 – DEFH: Notice and Agenda for Public Hearing on Civil Rights in California’s Central Valley – Notice and Agenda for Public; 21/03/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation releases final environmental documents for six San Luis Unit Central Valley Project interim renewa; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO ENTER INTO A SALE AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT WITH BAC COMMUNITY BANK; 23/03/2018 – DEFH: March 23, 2018 – FEH Council to hold public hearing on civil rights in California’s Central Valley on April 20, 2018; 19/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CVCY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Central Valley Community 1Q EPS 38c; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – AS PER SALE AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT, BAC COMMUNITY BANK WILL PURCHASE FROM CO CERTAIN DEPOSITS OF TRACY OFFICE; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CVCY.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38; 09/03/2018 The new plan focuses primarily on opening track between San Francisco and the Central Valley, an agriculturally dominant, less-populated portion of inland California

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 26,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The hedge fund held 2.64 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.78M, up from 2.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.84. About 728,907 shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 18/05/2018 – KUTV 2News: BREAKING TRAFFIC: Crash at 1100 South on northbound I-15 into Salt Lake City. Drive time between Sandy to SLC is ov; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Net Interest Income $658 Million; 06/03/2018 – STATE STREET – DEVELOPED & BEGUN LICENSING SUITE OF RULES-BASED INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, OR INVESTABLE INDICES, FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS; 07/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS NAMES SUE THOMPSON AS HEAD OF; 20/04/2018 – DJ State Street Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STT); 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors ‘; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Rev $3.02B; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 20/03/2018 – US Financial 15 Split Corp.: Preferred Dividend Declared

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 60,809 shares to 4.09M shares, valued at $289.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 1.53 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.49M shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

More notable recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why These Financial Stocks Fell by Double Digits in August – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “State Street rebrands seven ETFs to SPDR Portfolio lineup – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “State Street (STT) Announces Marie Chandoha to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “State Street Announces Enhancements to its Multi-Asset Class Platform through Strategic Partnership with Solovis – Business Wire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $547,995 activity. Shares for $353,010 were bought by O HANLEY RONALD P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold STT shares while 245 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 324.66 million shares or 0.23% less from 325.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tompkins holds 0.03% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) or 2,715 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.04% or 9,417 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Lp accumulated 12,045 shares. Security Financial Bank Of So Dak has 1.25% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Co has 0.12% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 23,286 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Lc has invested 0.02% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.05% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 18,700 shares. Vanguard Gru owns 28.58M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs holds 135,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca owns 0.02% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 1,700 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 53,799 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.02% or 48,749 shares in its portfolio. Hm Payson And Company holds 0.07% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) or 34,068 shares. Arcadia Mi holds 0.15% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 10,100 shares. 22,825 were accumulated by Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Tru.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CVCY shares while 14 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.11 million shares or 1.21% less from 6.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Cap Management Inc owns 168,231 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 86,690 shares. Charles Schwab Invest invested in 0% or 27,683 shares. Elizabeth Park Cap Ltd accumulated 5.56% or 632,704 shares. City Holding owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 139,830 shares or 0.56% of the stock. 36,395 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 200,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 986 shares. 7,790 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership invested in 75,318 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blackrock holds 595,153 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Management Group Inc Inc owns 0.65% invested in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) for 589,191 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0% invested in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY).

Analysts await Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CVCY’s profit will be $4.98 million for 13.99 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Central Valley Community Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $18,112 activity. $4,927 worth of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) shares were bought by Kinross David A.