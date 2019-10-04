Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Increased Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by $83.76 Million; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Share Price Declined While Buckingham Asset Management Cut Holding

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 98.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 1.33M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 2.69 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.27 million, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 537,047 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 30.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 23,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 53,440 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57 million, down from 76,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $64.66. About 536,562 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Bed Bath & Beyond, Chicoâ€™s, Clorox, Deere, Gap, Newell, RealReal, Teva, UnitedHealth, Wells Fargo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emerson Electric Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Emerson notes order boost of 2% – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating on Emerson (EMR) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Advances Digital Transformation with Industry’s Most Comprehensive Operational Analytics Portfolio – Business Wire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.45M for 14.83 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS turns bearish after Cognizant call – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cognizant cutting more jobs? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant: Continued Strength Across Verticals, With 25% Stock Upside Likely In 2019-20 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

