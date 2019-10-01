Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Increased Its U.S. Bancorp (USB) Holding; Resideo Technologies (REZI) Shorts Decreased By 14.53%

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) had a decrease of 14.53% in short interest. REZI’s SI was 3.79M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 14.53% from 4.44 million shares previously. With 953,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)’s short sellers to cover REZI’s short positions. The SI to Resideo Technologies Inc’s float is 3.09%. The stock decreased 4.39% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $13.72. About 343,469 shares traded. Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased U.S. Bancorp (USB) stake by 0.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Yacktman Asset Management Lp acquired 15,892 shares as U.S. Bancorp (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Yacktman Asset Management Lp holds 4.75M shares with $248.80 million value, up from 4.73 million last quarter. U.S. Bancorp now has $85.36B valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 2.49 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation

Resideo Technologies, Inc. provides critical residential comfort and security solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. It operates through two divisions, Production and Distribution. It has a 4.65 P/E ratio. The firm offers comfort and care products, including temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and security and safety products, such as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, and installation and maintenance tools.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 4,691 shares to 741,333 valued at $209.21 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) stake by 7.47M shares and now owns 1.60 million shares. Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 164,615 were reported by Howland Limited Liability. Signaturefd Limited Liability accumulated 5,565 shares. Iowa National Bank stated it has 12,374 shares. Ohio-based Johnson Counsel Inc has invested 1.05% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated holds 0.34% or 86,646 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 0.16% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 5.24 million shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id stated it has 169,488 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Annex Advisory Service Ltd Liability holds 7,302 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi holds 271,261 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Moreover, South Dakota Invest Council has 0.99% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Argent Management Ltd invested 0.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 66,200 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 256,085 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Essex Investment Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 150 shares. Ashfield Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,877 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. U.S. Bancorp has $5900 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $56.75’s average target is 4.76% above currents $54.17 stock price. U.S. Bancorp had 8 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan.