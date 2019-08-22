Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Decreased Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Position as Stock Value Rose; Pacad Investment LTD Lowered Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $17.24 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 651,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 3.29 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387.84M, down from 3.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 79.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 9,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,583 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 12,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 2.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – The bill follows efforts by Trump to increase tariffs on Chinese goods while also going after Amazon for supposedly hurting the Post Office; 18/05/2018 – Amazon’s growing India business alone is likely worth more than Macy’s; 31/05/2018 – Despite competition from e-commerce giant Amazon, Stitch Fix is committed to remaining independent, and doesn’t have any plans of a buyout; 16/04/2018 – CNBC reported Amazon Business has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids Another Alexa device for another use case; 06/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list; 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Cazzie David to Star and Write Amazon Comedy Series; 09/05/2018 – INDIA FUTURE GROUP IN STAKE SALE TALKS WITH WALMART, AMAZON: ET; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 17/04/2018 – Amazon warehouse workers skip bathroom breaks to keep their jobs, says report. Via @verge:

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 39,588 shares to 56,472 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Under Armour Inc by 16,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.71 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis has 2.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 190,434 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel accumulated 2,591 shares. Glynn Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 23,454 shares for 7.72% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 80,272 shares for 2.28% of their portfolio. Pdts Partners Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 17,203 shares. Northstar Invest Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 2,826 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 146,120 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Tn invested in 613 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has invested 2.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated reported 2,637 shares or 2.71% of all its holdings. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt stated it has 1.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sol Cap Mgmt Com stated it has 390 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 5,816 were accumulated by Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mngmt. Kings Point Capital Mgmt invested in 2.34% or 6,599 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler holds 16,864 shares. Moreover, Town Country Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust has 3.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 62,848 shares. Convergence Invest Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.94% or 75,360 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt Inc holds 7,550 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel holds 56,750 shares. Villere St Denis J And Co Limited Liability Com holds 0.52% or 67,600 shares. New York-based Klingenstein Fields & Communications Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Annex Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company reported 39,165 shares. Community Ser Gp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5.08% or 126,433 shares. Fmr Lc stated it has 3.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Butensky And Cohen Security reported 1.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 56 are held by Permanens L P. Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 15,326 shares. Grassi Management holds 186,715 shares or 3.26% of its portfolio. S&T Bank Pa reported 61,014 shares.

