Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Cut Holding in Coca (KO) by $3.59 Million as Market Value Rose; As Buckle (The) (BKE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Rk Asset Management Has Increased Stake

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 71,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 13.09 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $666.55 million, down from 13.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $54.07. About 4.39M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (BKE) by 217.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 253,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% . The institutional investor held 369,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40 million, up from 116,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Buckle Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $992.84M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.17. About 207,984 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 30/05/2018 – Dir Fairfield Gifts 650 Of Buckle Inc; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 22/04/2018 – DJ Silver Buckle Mines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUM); 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, FOR 4-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MARCH 3 DECREASED 5.3 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Buckle’s First-quarter Same-store Sales Decline Less Than Expected, Net Sales Miss — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Net Income; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKE); 24/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 31 Days; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc Net Sales Year-to Date Fell 2.2% to $146.3M; 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Net Sales Decreased 6.5% to $58.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Gam Hldgs Ag has 0.21% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Verity And Verity Limited Liability Corporation owns 81,931 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. The California-based Dodge & Cox has invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 86,137 are held by Condor Cap Management. 20,000 are owned by Provident Invest Management Inc. 76,555 were reported by Parthenon Ltd Liability. Oak Ridge Investments Llc accumulated 0.96% or 272,673 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs has 0.23% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 483,683 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.33% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Pinnacle Financial Prtn has invested 0.73% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 3.71M shares. Idaho-based Caprock Gru has invested 0.3% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Investec Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 4,283 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Adage Capital Prtn Group Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp B by 455,098 shares to 7.44 million shares, valued at $271.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 99,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Graftech Internationsl Ltd.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.40B for 24.14 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

