Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Cut Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding; Credit Suisse Ag Has Decreased Marathon Oil (Call) (MRO) Holding

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) stake by 24.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 1.52 million shares as Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Yacktman Asset Management Lp holds 4.66M shares with $251.73 million value, down from 6.18M last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. now has $224.32B valuation. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.23. About 6.13 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks

Credit Suisse Ag decreased Marathon Oil Corp (Call) (MRO) stake by 46.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Suisse Ag sold 153,000 shares as Marathon Oil Corp (Call) (MRO)’s stock declined 14.88%. The Credit Suisse Ag holds 176,000 shares with $2.94M value, down from 329,000 last quarter. Marathon Oil Corp (Call) now has $10.00B valuation. The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.44. About 3.21 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 04/05/2018 – Marathon Oil at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Offing for Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What to Expect When Cisco Reports Earnings – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Stocks’ Earnings to Watch Out For: CSCO, NTAP, HPQ – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cisco Systems had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 30. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 270,320 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity. Maple Capital Mgmt reported 19,587 shares. Piershale Fincl Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,164 shares. Pinebridge L P, New York-based fund reported 805,248 shares. Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability holds 4,624 shares. Mount Vernon Associate Md has invested 3.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alpha Cubed Ltd Llc accumulated 355,203 shares. Broderick Brian C has invested 0.99% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us stated it has 1.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 71,700 shares. Braun Stacey Associates owns 333,320 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Doliver Advisors LP holds 6,151 shares. Van Den Berg Mngmt I invested in 6,327 shares. Allstate invested in 0.65% or 444,282 shares. Bell Bancorp reported 0.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased Berkshire Hath B (BRKB) stake by 1,891 shares to 120,726 valued at $24.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 18,715 shares and now owns 2.02M shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Oil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Oil unit production costs fell to lowest ever during Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “South Texas Drilling Permit Roundup: A slow week for South Texas drilling – San Antonio Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Oil declares $0.05 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Credit Suisse Ag increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) stake by 53,268 shares to 381,068 valued at $70.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) stake by 38,280 shares and now owns 50,055 shares. Baker Hughes A Ge Co (Call) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Marathon Oil has $23 highest and $1500 lowest target. $20.11’s average target is 61.66% above currents $12.44 stock price. Marathon Oil had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 11. M Partners maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) rating on Tuesday, February 26. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $22 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Wednesday, March 20. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22 target in Monday, February 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) rating on Tuesday, April 16. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $23 target. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital.