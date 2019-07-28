Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Cut By $224.49 Million Its Oracle (ORCL) Position; United Bankshares (UBSI) Sentiment Is 1.24

United Bankshares Inc (UBSI) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 93 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 75 sold and reduced their holdings in United Bankshares Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 73.11 million shares, up from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding United Bankshares Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 63 Increased: 66 New Position: 27.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased Oracle Corporation (ORCL) stake by 30.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 4.24M shares as Oracle Corporation (ORCL)’s stock rose 6.11%. The Yacktman Asset Management Lp holds 9.47M shares with $508.42 million value, down from 13.70M last quarter. Oracle Corporation now has $195.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 5.39 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 72C; 16/04/2018 – Pentagon revises request for cloud computing services; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 1.99% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. for 758,556 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc owns 437,055 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has 0.86% invested in the company for 1.87 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Anchor Capital Advisors Llc has invested 0.82% in the stock. Earnest Partners Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 2.18 million shares.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 338,278 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) has risen 5.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 21/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 797.7M PESOS; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 2.61 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 735.6 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – FY NET INCOME 2.8 BLN PESOS, UP 23%; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 16.49 PCT VS 11.96 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS 13.85 BLN RUPEES VS 10.59 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME 1.68 BLN PESOS VS 1.54 BLN PESOS; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 2.76B RUPEES; EST. 5.97B; 03/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – TO CONSIDER RAISING CAPITAL NOT EXCEEDING 15 BLN RUPEES IN ONE OR MORE TRANCHES BY QIP, PUBLIC ISSUE OR RIGHTS ISSUE; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q LOSS 2.6B RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS SAYS GOT 26.34 BLN RUPEES IN EQUITY CAPITAL FROM CENTRAL GOVT

More notable recent United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “United Bankshares (UBSI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bank Stocks Q2 Earnings Due on Jul 25: HBAN, SIVB, CFR, UBSI – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Bankshares, Inc. Announces Record Earnings for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

United Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for United Bank and United Bank (VA) that provide commercial and retail banking services and products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.87 billion. The firm accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts. It has a 15.09 P/E ratio. It also offers personal, commercial, floor plan, and student loans; construction and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including credit card and home equity loans.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5900 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, March 15. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by UBS. Raymond James maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, March 15. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $57 target. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Rosenblatt. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 114,204 shares. First Merchants Corporation reported 109,629 shares. Osborne Limited Liability Com invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cardinal Mngmt holds 224,523 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Moreover, Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.67% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 321,655 shares. Shelton Mgmt holds 0.3% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 4,121 shares. 8,685 were reported by Van Hulzen Asset Management Lc. Johnson Gru invested 0.18% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 3,600 shares stake. Peapack Gladstone Fincl owns 271,061 shares. Intact Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% or 10,600 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest National Bank Tru Division invested in 0.2% or 27,748 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt invested in 197,825 shares or 2.23% of the stock. 43,966 are owned by Csat Invest Advisory L P. Markston International Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.75% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.