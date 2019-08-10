Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Lyondellbasell Industries NV (LYB) Sentiment Is 1.1

Lyondellbasell Industries NV (LYB) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 305 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 277 trimmed and sold stakes in Lyondellbasell Industries NV. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 248.14 million shares, down from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Lyondellbasell Industries NV in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 49 Reduced: 228 Increased: 227 New Position: 78.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 0.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yacktman Asset Management Lp acquired 11,692 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Yacktman Asset Management Lp holds 4.72 million shares with $659.78M value, up from 4.71 million last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $346.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 151,346 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.36% or 9,154 shares. Private Wealth Partners Lc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 28,428 shares. Greenwood Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.81% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Foster Motley holds 1.02% or 50,831 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel reported 1.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Vident Inv Advisory Lc stated it has 11,779 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wellcome Tru Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru has invested 3.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 128,957 are owned by Sandy Spring Natl Bank. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund reported 1.62% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited accumulated 1.38% or 306,720 shares. Interest Ltd Ca reported 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kdi Cap Partners Limited Co reported 35,442 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A had bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040 on Tuesday, June 11.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, February 14. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital initiated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $140 target. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) stake by 11,888 shares to 715 valued at $202,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Goldman Sachs Grp (NYSE:GS) stake by 112,700 shares and now owns 256,900 shares. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 2.30 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer

Cincinnati Indemnity Co holds 4.62% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for 16,134 shares. Csu Producer Resources Inc. owns 12,334 shares or 4.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glenview Capital Management Llc has 3.22% invested in the company for 4.29 million shares. The Florida-based Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc has invested 2.95% in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In, a Indiana-based fund reported 135,980 shares.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a maker of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.28 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It has a 7.92 P/E ratio. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene ; and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LyondellBasell’s Valuation Says Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “This Chemical Stock Could Burn Bulls, Says Analyst – Schaeffers Research” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LyondellBasell slides after Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lanny’s Dividend Stock Purchase Activity – July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.