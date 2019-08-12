Yacktman Asset Management LP Decreased Its Coca (KO) Position as Stock Rose; Stepan Co (SCL) Position Maintained by Eagle Asset Management Inc

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 15.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 21,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 159,837 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.99M, up from 138,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $94.56. About 39,303 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 24/04/2018 – Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 10/04/2018 – Stepan Announces Appointment Of New VP And Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL); 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q EPS $1.31; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – MATTHEW EAKEN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 76,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 13.16 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $616.77M, down from 13.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 4.70 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB) by 1,891 shares to 120,726 shares, valued at $24.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.71 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has invested 0.47% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Farmers accumulated 22,412 shares. Blume Cap Mngmt Inc owns 20,200 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Colony Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co has 0.11% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 57,394 shares. Bollard Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.23% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.64% or 2.81 million shares. Opus Cap Group Ltd Company owns 5,452 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt owns 121,406 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Strategic Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 65,495 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.13% or 93,400 shares. 7,985 are held by Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Roberts Glore And Incorporated Il accumulated 25,538 shares. Trustco Bank N Y has invested 3.28% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Df Dent & Co Inc has invested 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Advisory Ser Net Ltd Liability Corp owns 59,386 shares.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12,956 shares to 16,948 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdi by 76,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 993,118 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold SCL shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.00 million shares or 1.19% less from 16.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0% or 153,878 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 18,667 shares. 56,687 were reported by Invesco Ltd. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 4,747 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc holds 0.01% or 196,904 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise reported 196,529 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 3,004 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 7,849 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Federated Investors Pa holds 262 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd invested in 61,045 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 31,039 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 23,958 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Mngmt invested 0.03% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL).