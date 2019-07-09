Yacktman Asset Management LP Decreased Its Avon Products (AVP) Position as Stock Price Rose; Third Avenue Management Trimmed Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Stake by $2.08 Million

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 21,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,819 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, down from 62,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $91.72. About 98,987 shares traded. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 10.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Southern California Provides Total Health Care to Special Olympics Southern California as the “Official Health Partner”; 18/05/2018 – Healthcare Leader Kaiser Permanente Joins U.S. Mayors And CEOs To Call For Increased Federal Funding For Affordable Housing; 18/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Announces $200 Million Impact Investment, Partners with U.S. Mayors and CEOs to Address Housing Stability; 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Sees Continuing Margin Pressure; 10/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – QTRLY VALUE ADDED REVENUE $203 MLN VS $204 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Dan Kaiser Named Vice President of Research and Development at Cook Medical; 03/04/2018 – In Reducing Deaths from Heart Disease and Stroke, Kaiser Permanente Outpaces Nation; 25/04/2018 – NJ Senate Dems: VITALE REACTS TO KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION HEALTH INSURANCE ANALYSIS

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc. (AVP) by 19.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 3.75 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 15.35M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.12 million, down from 19.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Avon Products Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.935. About 2.64M shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 66.49% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – SFL AVON DELIVERY TO NEW OWNER EXPECTED IN APRIL, CO EXPECTS A MINOR BOOK GAIN IN CONNECTION WITH SALE; 27/03/2018 – Avon Nominates Barington Head to Board; 25/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Avon Area Auction • Sunday, June 3; 03/04/2018 – AVON RUBBER PLC – DISPOSAL; 03/05/2018 – Avon loss narrows, sales rise on growing demand for fragrances; 14/03/2018 – REG-SFL – ACQUISITION OF 15 VINTAGE VESSELS AND SALE OF SFL AVON; 24/04/2018 – LG Household buys Avon Japan for $96m; 21/03/2018 – Macbeth, Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon – portrait of a deeply loving couple; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ENTERED INTO NOMINATION AGREEMENT WITH SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, NUORION ADVISORS, AND BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS; 02/05/2018 – Romeo and Juliet, Stratford-upon-Avon – Juliet and knives to the fore

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold AVP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 318.29 million shares or 0.24% more from 317.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has 34,834 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Ltd holds 0.06% or 3.13 million shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Comerica State Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 424,473 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 1.02 million shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc reported 0.02% stake. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0% or 10,657 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp owns 1.49M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Moreover, Swiss Bank has 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 806,200 shares. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Parkside Commercial Bank owns 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 616 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company invested in 0.19% or 740,388 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability owns 34,999 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AVP’s profit will be $13.49 million for 32.79 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Avon Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,707 shares to 521,799 shares, valued at $21.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold KALU shares while 59 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.83 million shares or 4.01% less from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 8,380 shares. Third Avenue Mgmt invested in 40,819 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Moreover, Trexquant LP has 0.02% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 2,382 shares. Federated Pa invested in 0% or 182 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & stated it has 1.01% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 14,928 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 69,953 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Piedmont Investment Advisors owns 0.02% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 4,058 shares. Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested in 0% or 70,113 shares. Raymond James Assoc has 0% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 2,619 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 959 shares.

Analysts await Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 21.43% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.68 per share. KALU’s profit will be $21.29 million for 17.37 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.65% negative EPS growth.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) by 39,217 shares to 136,115 shares, valued at $8.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tidewater Inc. by 34,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $150,407 activity.