Yacktman Asset Management LP Cut Stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) as Shares Rose; Hgk Asset Management Increases Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 1.23 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 11.02 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 billion, down from 12.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 9,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 130,648 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, up from 121,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: China Confirmation Proves Meaningful – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Google, Cisco, Aptinyx, Uber and Lyft – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $331.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Busin (NYSE:IBM) by 7,318 shares to 51,779 shares, valued at $7.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) by 13,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,097 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04B for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10,808 shares to 4.73M shares, valued at $228.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 174,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).