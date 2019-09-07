Yacktman Asset Management LP Cut Its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Position as Market Value Rose; As Sprott Focus Tr (FUND) Valuation Were Volatile, Rivernorth Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 651,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 3.29M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387.84 million, down from 3.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sprott Focus Tr Inc (FUND) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 54,361 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sprott Focus Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.79. About 43,679 shares traded. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) has 0.00% since September 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Asset Glb Hi Income (EHI) by 1.15 million shares to 3.75M shares, valued at $35.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Sr Income Tr (VVR) by 847,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Ann Bancshares invested in 2.34% or 16,706 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited has invested 0.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aspen Invest Management accumulated 26,501 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connecticut-based Paw has invested 0.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bp Public Ltd Com invested in 3.57% or 780,000 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd holds 3.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 161,304 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Llc owns 54,844 shares. Illinois-based Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has invested 4.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California-based Private Ocean Limited Liability Com has invested 0.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marshall & Sullivan Wa invested in 17,071 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Rench Wealth Mngmt stated it has 4.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 799,519 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 3.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.04% or 38,107 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 174,954 shares to 2.61M shares, valued at $171.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

