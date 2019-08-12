Yacktman Asset Management LP Cut Its Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) Position by $21.53 Million as Share Price Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined While Cornerstone Advisors Upped by $364,998 Its Holding

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) by 30.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 112,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 256,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.32 million, down from 369,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 1.79M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 06/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Trump’s tariffs are ‘draconian’ and will raise prices; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS ANNOUNCES MOVES IN INTERNAL MEMO; 05/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets CORE Adds Infosys; 08/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG CSGN.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 22 FROM SFR 21.5; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Vestar Capital Partners Agree to Sell Hearthside Food Solutions to an Investor Group Led by Charlesbank and Partners Group; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Cuts iPhone Estimates Citing ‘Deterioration In Demand’; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Treasury Access 0-1 Year ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 29/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Shareholders Meeting

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 3.10M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/04/2018 – CB Technologies, Inc. Receives Boeing Excellence in Advocacy Award; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Deploying Support Teams to Mitigate Impact of Extra Rolls-Royce Inspections; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS NOT DECIDED WHETHER POTENTIAL NEW MID-MARKET JET WOULD HAVE SINGLE-SOURCED OR DUAL-SOURCED ENGINES; 26/03/2018 – AWS and Boeing Executives to Keynote Alfresco Day New York 2018; 08/05/2018 – Airbus says needs time to study U.S. decision on Iran; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FAA to order inspections of jet engines after Southwest blast; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner makes maiden flight; 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 30/04/2018 – Boeing hungry for more deals to boost high-margin services unit; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Net $2.48B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bancorporation Of The West has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.52% stake. Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 8,983 shares. 16,193 were accumulated by Pittenger And Anderson Inc. Haverford Tru Company invested in 0.05% or 7,025 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd reported 636 shares stake. Sol Company holds 0.48% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,542 shares. Renaissance Grp Inc Limited Liability reported 1.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Foster Motley Inc accumulated 0.09% or 1,674 shares. Philadelphia Com has 3,958 shares. Capstone Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 5,053 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co holds 1.82% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 37,200 shares. Motco invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pinnacle Prtn invested in 0.21% or 6,820 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.34 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barr E S And, Kentucky-based fund reported 188,067 shares. Investment House Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 35,605 shares. Valueworks Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 38,060 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company holds 1.29 million shares. Kiltearn Prns Llp holds 1.16 million shares or 6.34% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 1.13 million shares. Fjarde Ap reported 102,590 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset holds 1.10 million shares. Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0.49% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hanson Mcclain accumulated 217 shares. Weik Capital Mngmt invested in 2,750 shares. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Co reported 24 shares. 1,708 were reported by Bridges Investment Mgmt.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,707 shares to 521,799 shares, valued at $21.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 174,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

