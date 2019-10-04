Yacktman Asset Management LP Boosted Reading International (RDI) Holding; Palestra Capital Management Has Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 16.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Palestra Capital Management Llc acquired 189,430 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Palestra Capital Management Llc holds 1.32M shares with $176.74 million value, up from 1.13M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 26.38 million shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased Reading International Inc. (RDI) stake by 84.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Yacktman Asset Management Lp acquired 99,145 shares as Reading International Inc. (RDI)’s stock declined 14.03%. The Yacktman Asset Management Lp holds 215,850 shares with $2.80M value, up from 116,705 last quarter. Reading International Inc. now has $281.10M valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.79. About 66,986 shares traded or 78.50% up from the average. Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) has declined 16.56% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RDI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Reading International Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDI); 26/03/2018 – Reading Short-Interest Ratio Rises 106% to 9 Days; 16/03/2018 – Reading International 4Q Rev $71.8M; 24/04/2018 – Reading Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 10 Days; 16/04/2018 – READING INTERNATIONAL INC – CALIFORNIA COURT OF APPEALS HAS STAYED ALL TRIAL COURT PROCEEDINGS AND ISSUED AN ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE; 16/03/2018 – Reading International 4Q EPS 32c; 10/05/2018 – READING INTERNATIONAL INC RDI.O – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.13; 10/05/2018 – Reading International 1Q Net $3M; 16/03/2018 – Record 2017 and Fourth Quarter Results Announced by Reading International; 10/05/2018 – Date of Webcast for First Quarter 2018 Results Announced by Reading International

