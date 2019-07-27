Yacktman Asset Management LP Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Ecc International Has 1.22 Sentiment

Ecc International Corp (ECC) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 11 funds increased or opened new positions, while 9 sold and reduced their positions in Ecc International Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 2.23 million shares, down from 2.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ecc International Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 5 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 0.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yacktman Asset Management Lp acquired 11,692 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Yacktman Asset Management Lp holds 4.72 million shares with $659.78 million value, up from 4.71 million last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $347.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.39. About 181,916 shares traded. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) has declined 7.30% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.73% the S&P500.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. The company has market cap of $422.82 million. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans.

Bard Associates Inc holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. for 253,992 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc owns 1.12 million shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.83% invested in the company for 136,268 shares. The New York-based National Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.14% in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc Adv, a New York-based fund reported 10,500 shares.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) stake by 13,547 shares to 256,575 valued at $14.96 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 1,813 shares and now owns 746,024 shares. Arcosa Inc was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040.

