Yacktman Asset Management LP Boosted Holding in Colgate (CL) by $748,000 as Market Value Rose; Sigma Planning Decreased Holding in Home Depot (HD) as Market Value Rose

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.88M, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $74.5. About 1.50 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 3,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,465 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 36,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $228.39. About 1.58 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet And Cie accumulated 0.43% or 115,494 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 441,984 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd has 0.24% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 169,285 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt invested in 154,234 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 7,886 were reported by M Hldg Securities. Yhb Advsrs holds 1.46% or 48,486 shares in its portfolio. 8,348 are held by Fruth Investment Mgmt. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv stated it has 2.95% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Garrison Bradford Inc reported 1,050 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Long Island Ltd Liability Corp reported 124,772 shares or 3.09% of all its holdings. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,987 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 3,949 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc reported 45,370 shares. Cwm Ltd has 8,867 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 6,806 shares to 17,848 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr by 56,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Home Depot (HD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Sports Retailers Tackled by Slowing Demand – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Lowe’s – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Inc (HD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69B for 22.66 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset holds 10,992 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 20,757 shares. Granite Invest Prtn Ltd has 0.06% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Reilly Advsr Limited Co owns 940 shares. Wagner Bowman Management owns 20,941 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,452 shares. Ajo Lp reported 331,639 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.62M shares stake. Connors Investor Incorporated stated it has 7,060 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 63,152 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Texas-based Fincl Bank has invested 0.29% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 191,355 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt has 0.56% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 34,636 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated has 533,206 shares.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcosa Inc by 10,768 shares to 813,747 shares, valued at $24.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 204,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).