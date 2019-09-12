Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $37, while its potential upside is 27.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34% and 47.8% respectively. 51.22% are Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.98% stronger performance while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.