Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

Since Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 19.65 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is 13.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.3. The Current Ratio of rival Vical Incorporated is 18.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.4. Vical Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a 56.45% upside potential and a consensus price target of $36.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.1% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares and 38.6% of Vical Incorporated shares. About 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.97% are Vical Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14% Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Vical Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Vical Incorporated.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.