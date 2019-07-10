Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Since Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 9 183.80 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9%

Liquidity

13.3 and 13.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Translate Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.5 and 10.5 respectively. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 56.45% for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $36. Competitively Translate Bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $21, with potential upside of 97.37%. The information presented earlier suggests that Translate Bio Inc. looks more robust than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.1% and 59.9% respectively. 51.22% are Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14% Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Translate Bio Inc.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Translate Bio Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.