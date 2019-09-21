Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Both Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. Its competitor Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.55% and an $37 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34% and 10.4% respectively. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 51.22%. Insiders Competitively, owned 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.98% stronger performance while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -69.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.