Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc.'s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 represents Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)'s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are 13.3 and 13.3. Competitively, Oragenics Inc. has 14.2 and 14.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

The Recommendations and Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a 40.90% upside potential and an average target price of $36.

Institutional investors held 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares and 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares. 51.22% are Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.5% are Oragenics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.98% stronger performance while Oragenics Inc. has -47.59% weaker performance.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Oragenics Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.