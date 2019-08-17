Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

We will be contrasting the differences between Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 ObsEva SA 12 29925.44 N/A -1.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

13.3 and 13.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. Its rival ObsEva SA’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ObsEva SA.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and ObsEva SA can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a 29.03% upside potential and a consensus price target of $36.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares and 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares. About 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14.47% of ObsEva SA shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while ObsEva SA had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats ObsEva SA.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.