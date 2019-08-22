Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 9.73 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. Its competitor Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is $36, with potential upside of 29.17%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 51.22% are Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Molecular Templates Inc.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Molecular Templates Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.