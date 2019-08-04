Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Demonstrates Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is 13.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.3. The Current Ratio of rival Krystal Biotech Inc. is 33.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 33.3. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 55.04% for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $36. Meanwhile, Krystal Biotech Inc.’s consensus target price is $48, while its potential upside is 4.78%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 39.1%. Insiders held roughly 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.