Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. Its competitor Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a 58.52% upside potential and a consensus price target of $36. Meanwhile, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target is $26, while its potential upside is 79.06%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Roughly 34.1% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.38% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.14% stronger performance while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -46.21% weaker performance.

On 6 of the 7 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.