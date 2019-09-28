Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Both Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.35 10.37M -1.95 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 9 0.00 45.18M -2.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 37,409,812.41% 0% 0% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 499,226,519.34% -45.8% -41.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are 13.3 and 13.3. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has 9.6 and 9.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a 43.69% upside potential and an average price target of $37. Competitively the average price target of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is $18.5, which is potential 146.67% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is looking more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares and 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares. Insiders held 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.