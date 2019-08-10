Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is $36, with potential upside of 50.44%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 10.8%. 51.22% are Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.