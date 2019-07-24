Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Incyte Corporation 81 8.43 N/A 1.17 64.95

Table 1 highlights Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Incyte Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Liquidity

13.3 and 13.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Incyte Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Incyte Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Incyte Corporation 0 6 4 2.40

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $36, and a 59.43% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Incyte Corporation is $86.17, which is potential 9.76% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Incyte Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Incyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 34.1% and 95% respectively. Insiders held roughly 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Incyte Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14% Incyte Corporation -8.28% -2.76% -6.25% 15.08% 13.05% 19.5%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Incyte Corporation.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.