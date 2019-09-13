Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 14.56 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are 13.3 and 13.3. Competitively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a 22.72% upside potential and an average price target of $37. Competitively the consensus price target of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is $20, which is potential 163.16% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 35.9%. About 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.