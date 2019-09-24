Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 3.77 N/A -7.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Liquidity

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.3 and a Quick Ratio of 13.3. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 22.60% at a $37 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.