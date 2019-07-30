Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -2.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2%

Liquidity

13.3 and 13.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$36 is Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 56.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.1% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.5% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.14% stronger performance while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -14.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.