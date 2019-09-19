Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.86 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.02% and an $37 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 23.69%. 51.22% are Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has 19.13% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.