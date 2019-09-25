Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.32 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. Its competitor BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 32.85% at a $37 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares and 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 51.22%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.