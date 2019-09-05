Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Both Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 125 5.00 N/A 5.49 20.63

Demonstrates Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is 13.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.3. The Current Ratio of rival Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a 38.94% upside potential and a consensus price target of $37. On the other hand, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 67.03% and its average price target is $167.5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares and 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.