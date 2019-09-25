Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) Reaches $28.06 After 6.00% Down Move; 1 Analysts Covering Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI)

Among 2 analysts covering Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Computer Programs and Systems has $2600 highest and $2500 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 8.10% above currents $23.59 stock price. Computer Programs and Systems had 4 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) on Friday, August 23 with “Hold” rating. Dougherty \u0026 Co. upgraded Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) on Tuesday, September 10 to “Buy” rating. See Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: Dougherty \u0026 Co. Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $26.0000 Upgrade

23/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Dougherty Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo

The stock of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.75% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 227,735 shares traded or 30.36% up from the average. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $996.83 million company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $26.38 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:YMAB worth $59.81 million less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 11.06 million shares or 0.64% less from 11.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 69,850 shares. Connors Investor Service Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 78,188 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 37,007 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% or 25,581 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Smith Asset Mgmt Gru L P holds 17,510 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 10,683 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) or 19,557 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Globeflex L P holds 0.25% or 43,808 shares. Bowling Portfolio Lc has 49,926 shares. Grp owns 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 9,467 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Llc owns 76,626 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 11,479 were accumulated by Financial Bank Of America De. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 4,737 shares or 0% of the stock.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.59. About 53,107 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. The company has market cap of $338.71 million. Maarten. It has a 18.12 P/E ratio. The Company’s software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

More notable recent Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Computer Programs and Systems’s (NASDAQ:CPSI) Share Price Down A Worrying 66%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CPSI +2.2% on new bull – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Y-mAbs Announces Data to be Presented at 2019 CTOS – GlobeNewswire” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Y-mAbs inks new research agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acceleron Shelves Muscular Dystrophy Drug Trial, Aclaris Aces Late-Stage Study – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi likes Intercept Pharma in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Y-mAbs Secures Commercial Radiolabeling Capacity Nasdaq:YMAB – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.54 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% negative EPS growth.